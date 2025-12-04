EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan builds 89 schools using recovered funds

    09:50, 4 December 2025

    The Education Infrastructure Support Fund allocated funds for the construction of 89 schools, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan builds 89 schools using recovered funds
    Photo credit: Anastasiya Palagutina/Kaiznform News Agency

    The fund was established on the instructions of the President of Kazakhstan and is financed with recovered funds. Its projects aim to eliminate the shortage of student places by financing the construction of new schools, the reconstruction of existing buildings.

    According to Zhayyk Makhsutov, head of the infrastructure development department, special attention is paid to creating safe and comfortable conditions for children. To date, 77 schools with a total capacity of 86,000 students have already been commissioned. Most of these facilities were built in the Almaty, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl regions, and in Astana.

    According to the Kazakh Education Ministry, 89 schools built through the fund are set to generate over 100,000 pupils’ seats.

    To note, this year Ulytau region commissioned two schools for 380 seats in the city of Zhezkazgan and Terekti village and three kindergartens for 805 kids in Zhezkazgan, Satpayev cities and Zhanaarka district.

    Education Construction Government of Kazakhstan Regions Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All