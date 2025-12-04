Kazakhstan builds 89 schools using recovered funds

The fund was established on the instructions of the President of Kazakhstan and is financed with recovered funds. Its projects aim to eliminate the shortage of student places by financing the construction of new schools, the reconstruction of existing buildings.

According to Zhayyk Makhsutov, head of the infrastructure development department, special attention is paid to creating safe and comfortable conditions for children. To date, 77 schools with a total capacity of 86,000 students have already been commissioned. Most of these facilities were built in the Almaty, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl regions, and in Astana.

According to the Kazakh Education Ministry, 89 schools built through the fund are set to generate over 100,000 pupils’ seats.

To note, this year Ulytau region commissioned two schools for 380 seats in the city of Zhezkazgan and Terekti village and three kindergartens for 805 kids in Zhezkazgan, Satpayev cities and Zhanaarka district.