Ulytau region opens two new schools and three kindergartens

The region’s first center for children with autism was unveiled, Governor Dastan Ryspekov told a briefing at the central communications service in Astana.

He added seven schools were repaired, 28 subject classes were acquired for Zhezkazgan city, Karazhal twon, Zhanaarka and Ulytau districts.

Two more schools worth 2.6 billion will be built in Karazahl and Mynadar station, two more kindergartens will be unveiled in Zhezkazgan and Satpayev.

A 1,200 Binom School, a Bilim Innovations Lyceum for 400 girls and 400 boys, and two dormitories with 300 places each will also open their doors in Zhazkazgan.

He emphasized three schools in the region entered the national ranking of Top 100 Schools. The number of graduates awarded gold medals in the region doubled to reach 74.

This year, four teachers from the region won in the Best Teacher national competition.

Students of Ulytau region actively participate in Olympiads and competitions. 31 schoolchildren won prizes at the national level. One of the students received a grant to study at Satbayev KazNTU.

The level of preschool education coverage for children aged 2–6 across the region increased from 89.9% to 95.4%.

According to the Governor, large-scale work has begun on the creation of the Ulytau Technical University. He noted that the new university will integrate education, science, and industry, and will develop the economic and social potential of the region. Graduates will receive diplomas from Kazakhstan and the USA (Colorado School of Mines).