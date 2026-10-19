Kazakhstan builds $5 billion AI data center hub in Ekibastuz

During the visit, the delegation reviewed construction progress, key stages of the project and plans to establish Kazakhstan as an international hub for computing capacity.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development

Data Center Valley is taking shape as a major technology hub that will house modern data centers, support AI development and attract international tech companies.

The project will be developed in phases, with its total power capacity expected to reach 1 GW. All 215 MW of capacity in the first phase have already been reserved, while the first 50 MW data center is expected to begin operations in the second quarter of 2027.

The discussions centered on power supply, infrastructure development, the site's readiness and progress toward meeting construction deadlines.

Zhaslan Madiyev emphasized the project's strategic role in strengthening Kazakhstan's AI infrastructure.

"Artificial intelligence is becoming a major driver of economic growth and technological competitiveness. But its development depends on strong infrastructure, including computing capacity, reliable power supplies and modern data centers. Data Center Valley is a strategic project that will help put Kazakhstan on the global AI map. Our goal is to attract international technology companies not only to use Kazakhstan's infrastructure but also to launch projects, invest and develop new expertise here," Madiyev said.

The project is being developed in partnership with international technology companies, including NVIDIA and Firebird AI. It will feature high-performance computing infrastructure equipped with advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) to train and run AI models.

Total investment in the project is expected to reach around $5 billion.

Kazakhtelecom Chairman Bagdat Mussin said Data Center Valley would create new opportunities for Kazakhstan in the global digital economy.

"For years, Kazakhstan was seen primarily as a country rich in natural resources. Today, we have an opportunity to turn affordable energy into a new export product: computing power. We are building infrastructure that will enable some of the world's largest AI systems to operate from Kazakhstan. More importantly, this is no longer just an idea. The first phase is fully reserved, international partners are involved, and firm investment commitments are in place. Our goal is to position Kazakhstan as one of the world's leading AI infrastructure hubs," Mussin said.

One of Data Center Valley's main advantages is access to electricity at rates starting as low as 2.5 US cents per kilowatt-hour, making it an attractive location for energy-intensive computing operations. The project will also feature advanced cooling systems, energy-efficient technologies and measures to meet environmental standards.

Government officials and project representatives also reviewed the next phases of construction, plans to expand supporting infrastructure and efforts to attract international investment.

"The launch of Data Center Valley will provide Kazakhstan with the computing capacity needed to support international AI companies while creating new technology industries and skilled jobs. The project will also strengthen Kazakhstan's presence in the global digital services market," the ministry said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev has stated that digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI) are creating a fundamentally new reality, and Kazakhstan is actively integrating these technologies across all areas of life during the Ulttyq Qurultay in Kyzylorda.