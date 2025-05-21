Kazakh scientists develop two new high-yield rice varieties

“The Scientific Research Institute of Field Crops and Plant Growing, the Scientific Research Institute of Fruit and Vegetable Farming, and the Baraev Scientific and Production Center for Grain Farming are jointly working on developing two rice varieties resistant to unfavorable environmental conditions and intended for cultivation in the Kyzylorda region. These varieties are characterized by high yields and up to 64% grain output,” the Prime Minister's statement said.

He also mentioned that to support seed production and strengthen the agricultural science base, a Comprehensive Plan for the Development of Crop Breeding and Seed Production for 2024–2028 has been approved. As part of this plan, the Kazakh Scientific Research Institute of Rice Cultivation named after Ibray Zhakhaev has developed a government investment project for 2025–2028, which includes the modernization of technical infrastructure and strengthening the institute's scientific potential.

“In addition, in accordance with the Law "On Science and Scientific and Technical Policy," the scientific activities of agricultural institutes are funded through basic, grant, and program-targeted financing. Within the program-targeted financing, the institute is implementing five scientific and technical programs, receiving 90 million tenge annually from 2024 to 2026. These programs include comprehensive research at the institute’s scientific and production base,” added Olzhas Bektenov.

As reported earlier, grain and wheat exports reached nearly 10 million tons between September 2024 and April 2025 — a 37.4% increase compared to the same period last year.