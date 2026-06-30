Kazakhstan breaks into KidsRights Index 2026 top 25, surpassing Central Asian neighbors

The annual ranking, prepared by the KidsRights Foundation in cooperation with Erasmus School of Economics and the International Institute of Social Studies, assesses how countries uphold children’s rights across several key areas, including life, health, education, protection and the enabling environment for children’s rights.

Kazakhstan received an overall score of 0.797. Its strongest results were recorded in child protection, where the country scored 0.944, and health, with a score of 0.900. Kazakhstan also scored 0.847 in the life domain, 0.765 in education and 0.583 in the enabling environment for children’s rights.

According to the report, the top 25 countries in this year’s index are largely represented by Western European states. However, Kazakhstan stood out as the only country from the Eastern Europe and Central Asia region to make it into this group.

Globally, Luxembourg topped the KidsRights Index 2026, followed by Iceland and Monaco. Germany and Norway rounded out the top five. The lowest positions were occupied by Afghanistan, Chad and Guinea.

The report also highlights broader global challenges affecting children’s rights. Its authors warn that armed conflicts, food insecurity, displacement and rising childhood obesity continue to put children at serious risk worldwide. The 2026 edition also includes new health indicators related to overweight and obesity among children.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the composition of the Human Rights Commission under the President of Kazakhstan had been approved in a new version.