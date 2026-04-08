Rains, thunderstorms, and snow to hit Kazakhstan in coming days

Forecasters say unstable weather will persist across most of Kazakhstan in the coming days.

Rains are forecast to hit the northwest, north, southeast on April 9, while heavy rains, thunderstorms, hail, strong wind are expected in the west, north, southeast on April 10. Precipitation as rain and snow is predicted for the northwest and north at night, with snow, ground blizzard, and black ice expected in the east on the night of April 11.

Kazakhstan is also to brace for strong wind, as well as fog during night and morning hours.

The country’s north, northwest, center, east are to see temperatures drop as low as -5C at night and 7-15C during the day.