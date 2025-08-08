Sweltering temperatures to batter south of Kazakhstan this weekend

The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face unsteady weather over the next three days with thunderstorms and rains, while the northwest, east and central part are forecast to brace for downpours and hail.

Scorching heat is predicted to bake the country’s south with mercury rising as high as 36-41 degrees Celsius. Air temperature is expected to drop in the west to 25-37 degrees Celsius during the day and 12-23 degrees Celsius.