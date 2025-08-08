EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Sweltering temperatures to batter south of Kazakhstan this weekend

    14:30, 8 August 2025

    Mets released a weather forecast for August 9-11, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Sweltering temperatures to batter south of Kazakhstan this weekend
    Photo credit:Alexandr Pavskiy/ Kazinform

    The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face unsteady weather over the next three days with thunderstorms and rains, while the northwest, east and central part are forecast to brace for downpours and hail.

    Scorching heat is predicted to bake the country’s south with mercury rising as high as 36-41 degrees Celsius. Air temperature is expected to drop in the west to 25-37 degrees Celsius during the day and 12-23 degrees Celsius.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Heat wave rains Regions Kazhydromet
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All