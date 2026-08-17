Kazakhstan braces for sharp weather contrasts in the days ahead

Scattered rains and thunderstorms are predicted across the country, along with strong winds and possible hail in some areas. The south, however, will remain mostly dry and hot.

According to forecasters, at night and in the morning hours, patches of fog are expected in the north, east, and center of the country. Heavy downpour is forecast in the northern (August 19–20) and central (August 20) regions.

The western regions will remain hot. Daytime temperatures will reach +30...+38°C, and up to +41°C in parts of the Mangystau region.

The Aktobe region will see highs of +27...+35°C, while the Kostanay region will see +20...+30°C.

In the northern regions, the mercury will plummet to +17...+22°C in the daytime. In the central and eastern regions, the temperatures will range between +18 and +30°C.

Daytime temperatures will reach +30...+37°C in the south and +28...+35°C in the southeast.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that unsettled weather would persist in Kazakhstan on Monday.