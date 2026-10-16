Kazakhstan braces for rain, snow, and temperature drops this weekend

Snow is expected in the mountainous areas of the eastern and southeastern regions, while rain is forecast in the west. Only the Ulytau region will stay dry.

Patchy fog is expected nationwide.

There will be black ice in the east.

Western Kazakhstan will see thunderstorms.

In addition, ground frosts of -1...-7°C (19...30°F) are predicted across the south and southeast.

Temperatures:

West: Daytime highs of +18...+25°C (64...77°F).

Northwest: Nighttime temperatures falling from 0...+5°C (32...41°F) to -1...-6°C (21...30°F), with daytime highs of +13...+18°C (55...64°F) and +15...+20°C (59...68°F).

North: Temperatures going down from 0...+5°C (32...41°F) to -1...-6°C (21...30°F). Daytime temperatures will range from +6...+12°C (43...54°F) to +12...+17°C (54...63°F).

Center: Daytime temperatures will generally hover between +10 and +20°C (50 to 68°F).

East: Nighttime temperatures falling from 0...+5°C (32...41°F) to -1...-6°C (21...30°F); daytime highs mostly +3...+12°C (37...54°F), dropping to -2°C (28°F) in mountainous areas.

South: +2...+7°C (36...45°F) at night and +18...+25°C (64...77°F) during the day.

Southeast: Daytime temperatures of +10...+18°C (50...64°F), and +3...+8°C (37...46°F) in mountainous areas.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that rain and snow, high winds, and fog were forecast to grip Kazakhstan on October 15-17.