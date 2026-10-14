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    Kazakhstan to brace for snow and rain over next 3 days

    10:52, 14 October 2026

    Rain and snow, high winds, and fog are expected to grip Kazakhstan on October 15-17, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    Kazakhstan to brace for snow and rain over next 3 days
    Photo credit: Kazinform/AI

    Heavy precipitation, ice slick and nighttime ground frosts are forecast for the country’s east and southeast on October 15.

    Ground frosts with mercury reading 1-2 degrees Celsius will grip the country’s southeast at night on October 16-17.

    Nighttime air temperatures will decline to +7+15 degrees Celsius, while daytime will decline to +17+25 degrees Celsius in the west.

    In the north of Kazakhstan nighttime air temperatures are reported to drop to -3-8 degrees Celsius, during the day temperatures will rise to +7+12 degrees Celsius.

    In the east air temperatures will range from -1-6 to -3-11 degrees Celsius at night and +3+12 degrees during the day.

    The country's south is reported to enjoy summer-like weather with air temperatures reading +12+22 degrees Celsius.

    Kazakhstan Weather Weather in Kazakhstan Rains Fog Wind
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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