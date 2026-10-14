Kazakhstan to brace for snow and rain over next 3 days
Rain and snow, high winds, and fog are expected to grip Kazakhstan on October 15-17, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.
Heavy precipitation, ice slick and nighttime ground frosts are forecast for the country’s east and southeast on October 15.
Ground frosts with mercury reading 1-2 degrees Celsius will grip the country’s southeast at night on October 16-17.
Nighttime air temperatures will decline to +7+15 degrees Celsius, while daytime will decline to +17+25 degrees Celsius in the west.
In the north of Kazakhstan nighttime air temperatures are reported to drop to -3-8 degrees Celsius, during the day temperatures will rise to +7+12 degrees Celsius.
In the east air temperatures will range from -1-6 to -3-11 degrees Celsius at night and +3+12 degrees during the day.
The country's south is reported to enjoy summer-like weather with air temperatures reading +12+22 degrees Celsius.