Kazakhstan braces for rain, snow and strong winds Saturday

Only the eastern and southeastern parts of the country are expected to remain dry under the influence of an anticyclone.

Strong winds are forecast across the country, while fog is expected in some areas during the night and early morning. Icy conditions are also likely in the western, northwestern and northern regions.

Temperatures are expected to drop to -3°C in central parts of Zhetysu region during the night.

A high fire danger is forecast in the western and northern parts of Mangystau region, the northwestern part of Atyrau region, and the western, southern and eastern parts of Almaty region.

The risk also remains high in southern and central Zhetysu region, northern Kyzylorda region, western Karaganda region, as well as the northern, southern and eastern parts of Zhambyl region.

High fire danger is also expected in southern Kostanay region, western and northern Turkistan region, and southern Abai region.

An extreme fire danger level is forecast in Kyzylorda region, the southern and eastern parts of Aktobe region, and central Mangistau region.

The warning is also in place in the western and central parts of Ulytau region and the eastern part of Zhetysu region.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan would expect unsettled weather from November 7 till 9, with rain, snow, strong winds, and temperatures reaching as high as 27°C in some regions.