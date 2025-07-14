Kazakhstan braces for rain and heat July 15-17

According to Kazhydromet, weather fronts are to bring rains with thunderstorms to large swaths of Kazakhstan, with heavy rains, hail and squalls expected in the west, north on July 16 and in the northwest, north on July 17.

Only the south of the country is to see a hot weather with no precipitation. The country is also to brace for high wind as well as fog in the northwest in the nighttime and morning, said the Service.

Daytime temperatures are to hit up to 39-44C in the southwestern part on July 16-17. Highs of 40C are likely in some parts of the center, 40-44C in the south, 40-42C in the southeast, 30-35C in the north and 35-38C in the east on July 17.

As reported earlier, the Mets issued a storm alert for 16 regions of Kazakhstan on July 14, 2025.