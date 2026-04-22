Kazakhstan braces for high winds, rain, and hail in coming days

According to forecasters, rain and thunderstorms are expected, along with occasional heavy downpours. In addition, some areas may see hail and squalls.

Strong winds will sweep across the country. Besides, patches of fog are predicted during the night and morning hours.

Daytime temperatures will drop to 7...18°C in western Kazakhstan and to 10...20°C in the northwest. A gradual temperature increase is expected in the rest of the country: 18...27°C in the north, 22...30°C in the center, 20...28°C in the east (10...15°C in mountainous areas), and 27...32°C in the south (22°C in mountainous areas). The southeast will see 20...30°C, with 10...15°C in mountainous areas.

Earlier, Inger Andersen said at the Regional Ecological Summit 2026 in Astana that Central Asia is experiencing climate change impacts at a pace exceeding the global average, posing growing risks to ecosystems, water resources, and livelihoods.