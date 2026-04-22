Central Asia facing accelerating climate risks, UNEP chief warns at Regional Ecological Summit

Temperatures in the region are rising at nearly twice the global rate, while biodiversity loss and environmental degradation are intensifying.

“Temperatures are rising at twice the global average rate in this region. Shrinking biodiversity and degrading mountain ecosystems are already a reality,” she said.

Air pollution, dust and sandstorms, and water stress remain among the most pressing challenges. The impacts are already visible, including glacier melt, declining freshwater availability, and growing pressure on agriculture and energy systems.

“These changes are already affecting livelihoods, from rural communities to urban populations, and threatening long-term development prospects,” Andersen stressed.

At the same time, the region is taking steps to address these challenges through cooperation and international frameworks, including the Tehran Convention.

“The region is moving forward on environmental stewardship, but the scale of the challenge requires stronger cooperation and joint action,” she said.

Many environmental issues in Central Asia are transboundary in nature, requiring coordinated responses.

“With shared rivers, mountain systems, and air flows, environmental challenges do not stop at borders,” she noted.

Andersen also called for increased investment in climate action, including financing, innovation, and technology transfer, stressing that water and land degradation, as well as climate action, must remain top priorities.

“Sustainable development and environmental protection are essential to ensuring long-term stability and prosperity,” she concluded.

Earlier, Li Junhua said that Central Asia has the potential to become a key driver of global sustainable development despite serious climate challenges.