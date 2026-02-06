Kazakhstan braces for heavy snow, rain, and temperature swings

Virtually most of the country can expect mixed precipitation of rain and snow, accompanied by snowstorms, gusty winds, and black ice over the next three days.

Heavy snow is forecast for the eastern regions at the start of the period and for the western regions toward the end. Meanwhile, the southern part of the country is expected to experience heavy snow and rain throughout the entire three-day window.

Temperatures are predicted to rise across much of Kazakhstan.

In the west, nighttime temperatures will increase from –13...–23°C to 0...–10°C, while daytime temperatures will rise from –3...–12°C to –10...+2°C. The northwest will see nighttime temperatures shift from –17...–28°C to –3...–13°C and daytime temperatures move from –10...–20°C to 0...–8°C. In the north, nights will warm from –18...–28°C to –5...–15°C, with daily temperatures rising from –13...–21°C to –10...+1°C. The south will experience a significant shift, with nights warming from –3...–18°C to –5...+8°C and days increasing from –13...+5°C to +5...+15°C.

In contrast, the east will see fluctuating temperatures, with nights ranging between 0...–12°C and –10...–20°C, and in the daytime 0...–10°C and –7...–15°C. The southeast will experience a drop in nighttime temperatures from 0...–13°C to –2...–16°C, while daytime temperatures there will rise from 0...–13°C to –5...+8°C.

