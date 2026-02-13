Kazakhstan braces for heavy snow, black ice, and fog

Dry weather will persist in much of the country on January 14 due to an anticyclone.

Starting on February 15, a northwest cyclone will begin to shift toward the western part of Kazakhstan. As it moves eastward, it will bring precipitation in the form of rain and snow, low-drifting snow, and a gradual rise in temperatures across the entire country.

From February 14 through 16, the southern and southeastern regions will see rain and snow driven by atmospheric fronts associated with a southern cyclone. Heavy precipitation is forecast for February 14 and 15.

Gusty winds, black ice, and foggy conditions are expected across the country.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that ice-slick, fog, and high wind are in store on Feb 13.