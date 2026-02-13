Kazakhstan braces for heavy snow, black ice, and fog
Unstable weather is forecast for Kazakhstan between February 14 and 16, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazhydromet National Weather Service.
Dry weather will persist in much of the country on January 14 due to an anticyclone.
Starting on February 15, a northwest cyclone will begin to shift toward the western part of Kazakhstan. As it moves eastward, it will bring precipitation in the form of rain and snow, low-drifting snow, and a gradual rise in temperatures across the entire country.
From February 14 through 16, the southern and southeastern regions will see rain and snow driven by atmospheric fronts associated with a southern cyclone. Heavy precipitation is forecast for February 14 and 15.
Gusty winds, black ice, and foggy conditions are expected across the country.
