    Ice-slick, fog and high wind in store for Kazakhstan on Feb 13

    07:32, 13 February 2026

    Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for February 13, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Ice-slick, fog and high wind in store for Kazakhstan on Feb 13
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    According to Kazhydromet, ice-slick, fog, rain and snow mixed and high winds gusting up to 28 m/s are expected across Kazakhstan.

    Almaty is forecast to brace today for ice-slick and fog.

    Rain, ice-slick and fog are reported to grip Shymkent.

    Ground blizzards are in store for Akmola region.

    Heavy snowfall, ice-slick and fog, high wind are forecast for Almaty and Zhambyl regions.

    Fog is predicted to blanket Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, and Ulytau regions.

