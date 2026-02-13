Ice-slick, fog and high wind in store for Kazakhstan on Feb 13
07:32, 13 February 2026
Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for February 13, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to Kazhydromet, ice-slick, fog, rain and snow mixed and high winds gusting up to 28 m/s are expected across Kazakhstan.
Almaty is forecast to brace today for ice-slick and fog.
Rain, ice-slick and fog are reported to grip Shymkent.
Ground blizzards are in store for Akmola region.
Heavy snowfall, ice-slick and fog, high wind are forecast for Almaty and Zhambyl regions.
Fog is predicted to blanket Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, and Ulytau regions.