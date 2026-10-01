Rains, snow and heatwave to batter Kazakhstan
Cold snap, rains, snow, strong windы and ground frosts are expected early October throughout Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Kazhydromet.
Daytime air temperatures are forecast to range between +15 and 25 degrees Celsius. The northern cyclone will bring rain and snow mixed across Kazakhstan, high wind gusting 15-28 m/s and ground blizzards to the country’s north.
Fog, black ice and ground frosts are forecast for Kazakhstan. Daytime temperatures are reported to stand at +2+11 degrees Celsius in the west and northwest, 0+8 degrees Celsius in the north, east and central part of Kazakhstan.
In the second half of the first decade of October daytime temperatures will rise to +15+20 degrees Celsius in the greater part of Kazakhstan and +18+28 degrees in the southwest and south.
In the second and third decades the country’s south is predicted to enjoy summer-like weather with mercury reading +20+30 degrees Celsius during the day.
The north, east and the country’s central part are set to brace for -1-8 degrees at nighttime and +3+13 degrees during the day.