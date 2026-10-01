Rains, snow and heatwave to batter Kazakhstan

Daytime air temperatures are forecast to range between +15 and 25 degrees Celsius. The northern cyclone will bring rain and snow mixed across Kazakhstan, high wind gusting 15-28 m/s and ground blizzards to the country’s north.

Fog, black ice and ground frosts are forecast for Kazakhstan. Daytime temperatures are reported to stand at +2+11 degrees Celsius in the west and northwest, 0+8 degrees Celsius in the north, east and central part of Kazakhstan.

In the second half of the first decade of October daytime temperatures will rise to +15+20 degrees Celsius in the greater part of Kazakhstan and +18+28 degrees in the southwest and south.

In the second and third decades the country’s south is predicted to enjoy summer-like weather with mercury reading +20+30 degrees Celsius during the day.

The north, east and the country’s central part are set to brace for -1-8 degrees at nighttime and +3+13 degrees during the day.