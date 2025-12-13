Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina discuss cooperation prospects

During the talks, the current state and prospects of bilateral relations were debated, with significant potential for cooperation highlighted in energy, information technology, artificial intelligence, and food security.

The Kazakhstani ambassador briefed the Chairman of the Presidency about the large-scale reforms in different areas of public administration and comprehensive socio-political transformations in Kazakhstan.

It was pointed out that Kazakhstan pursues a peaceful and open foreign policy, advocates the principles of equality, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of states, in accordance with the UN Charter and international law. The diplomat noted Kazakhstan's consistent course toward comprehensive strengthening interstate relations and deepening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bosnia and Herzegovina on the global stage.

The Head of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in turn, commended the course of reform, highlighting Kazakhstan's significant achievements, and the country’s role as a leading Eurasian economic power at the crossroads of two continents with immense transit and transport potential.

Željko Komšić conveyed warm congratulations to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and to the entire people of Kazakhstan, wishing the well-being and prosperity ahead of the upcoming Independence Day of Kazakhstan.

