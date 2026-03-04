Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina discuss advancing bilateral partnership

Issetov extended his congratulations to the diplomat of Bosnia and Herzegovina on his new role, as well as expressed confidence that his work would contribute to the continued development of friendly relations between both counties.

During the talks, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for deepening bilateral political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian ties.

Ambassador Orlić expressed gratitude for the warm reception and assured that he would make every effort to strengthen the cooperation between Astana and Sarajevo.

The sides agreed to continue collaboration across all spheres of mutual interest.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Daulet Batrashev, presented his letter of credence to the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Željko Komšić.