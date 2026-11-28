She secured her place in the national final in September after winning the Miss Île-de-France regional pageant. She will now represent Paris and its surrounding areas in the national competition.

French magazine Gala reported on Alash’s background, while the contestant herself has expressed pride in her Kazakh roots on social media. In a video filmed on the Caribbean island of Saint-Martin, where the 31 finalists of Miss France 2027 took part in a preparatory program in November, she appeared in a turquoise dress and told her followers about Kazakhstan’s national symbols.

Gala also reported that Alash, as the newly appointed ambassador for the Île-de-France region, hopes to raise public awareness of the fight against breast cancer.

The preparatory program in Saint-Martin included official beach photo shoots, public-speaking workshops and catwalk training, as well as a compulsory general knowledge test (test de culture générale). Alash also shared photographs from the tropical island on social media.

The Miss France 2027 final is scheduled for December 12, 2026, at the Futuroscope Arena near Poitiers.

Alash’s followers regularly ask about her background, and she often shares childhood photographs and memories of Kazakhstan. Alongside her modeling career, she is studying journalism. She has also played tennis for many years and is listed in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) registry.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Alina Ri achieved a historic result for Kazakhstan at Miss Universe 2026.