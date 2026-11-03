Kazakhstan boosts vegetable oil production by 25% in 2026

Vegetable oil production rose by 25.2% year-on-year, an increase of 166,800 tons from the 661,000 tons recorded during the same period in 2025.

The main producing areas included East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Abai regions, along with the cities of Almaty and Shymkent.

Kazakhstan also recorded strong growth in vegetable oil exports, with shipments reaching 704,700 tons in January–August 2026, up 39.7% from a year earlier.

In contrast, imports declined by 6.4% to 128,300 tons over the same period, while domestic sales totaled 176,900 tons.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's exports of processed agricultural products had reached $3.04 billion in the first eight months of 2026, up 35.1% year-on-year.