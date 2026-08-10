Kazakhstan boosts poultry meat self-sufficiency from 58% to 78%

In the first half of 2026, the country produced 192,400 tons of poultry meat. Kazakhstan currently has 32 poultry meat producers with a combined annual capacity of 505,000 tons, as well as 37 industrial egg-producing farms capable of producing 4.5 billion eggs per year.

In recent years, a number of investment projects have been implemented to establish new production facilities and expand existing ones, including Prima Kus, Nauryz Agro KZ, Turkey PVL, and Alel Agro.

Kazakhstan plans to add 220,000 tons of annual poultry meat production capacity in the near future. Key projects include the construction and expansion of Aitas JSC facilities in the Almaty region and Alel Agro JSC facilities in the Zhambyl region, which together will account for around 170,000 tons of capacity per year.

The new facilities are expected to help Kazakhstan fully meet domestic demand for poultry meat, reduce reliance on imports, and increase export potential.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's grain and flour exports had reached nearly 14 million tons.