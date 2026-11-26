In January-September this year, exports of agricultural and food products reached 6.4 billion US dollars that is 34.7% more compared to 4.8 billion US dollars recorded during the same period a year earlier.

Processed products are playing an increasingly important role in Kazakhstan's export portfolio. Strong growth was recorded in shipments of sunflower oil, flour and animal feed products, highlighting the expanding capabilities of the country's processing industry.

Exports of sunflower oil rose from 470,900 tonnes to 661,500 tonnes, while export revenues increased from 474.6 million US dollars to 731.4 million US dollars.

Exports of wheat and wheat-rye flour climbed from 1.3 million tonnes to 1.59 million tonnes, generating 462.2 million US dollars in revenue compared to 343 million US dollars a year earlier.

The animal feed sector also posted significant gains. Feed products exports reached 2.85 million tonnes worth 662.3 million US dollars, up from 2.02 million tonnes valued at 425.7 million US dollars in the corresponding period of 2025.

At the same time, Kazakhstan maintained strong exports of grain commodities. Shipments of wheat and meslin totaled 6.2 million tonnes valued at 1.42 billion US dollars, compared with 5.5 million tonnes worth 1.12 billion US dollars during the first nine months of 2025.

Exports of flaxseed amounted to 881,700 tonnes, generating 429.3 million US dollars in export earnings.

According to the ministry, the growth in exports of vegetable oils, flour and feed products demonstrates the rising potential of Kazakhstan's domestic processing industry. Expanding value-added production allows the country to move beyond raw agricultural exports, strengthen domestic supply chains and increase the international presence of Kazakh-made food products.

The development of agricultural processing remains one of the key priorities of Kazakhstan's agribusiness strategy.

Earlier Qazinform reported, Kazakhstan has increased grain exports to China, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan.