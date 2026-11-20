Exports to Uzbekistan grew by 8.8% to 1.39 million tons, while shipments to Tajikistan rose by 9.6% to 417,000 tons. Supplies to China increased 1.8-fold to 436,000 tons, and exports to Afghanistan climbed 1.6-fold to 632,000 tons.

Total exports of grain and flour in grain equivalent reached nearly 16 million tons this year, compared with 15.3 million tons in the previous season.

The positive trend has continued in the current marketing season. From September 1 to November 10, Kazakhstan exported 3.28 million tons of grain, up 7.4% from the same period a year earlier.

The minister said the task is to strengthen our position in traditional markets, open new export destinations and provide farmers with predictable sales conditions.

To note, Kazakhstan quadruples grain exports to Kyrgyzstan.