    Kazakhstan boosts grain exports by 58.4%

    14:18, 16 July 2025

    From September 2024 through July 10, 2025, Kazakhstan exported 9.3 million tons of new harvest grain, which is 58.4% more against the same period in 2023-2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: The Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan

    According to the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture, the key export destinations are Uzbekistan – 3.4 million tons (+32,8%), Tajikistan — 1.3 million tons (+ 45,8%), Afghanistan — 309,000 tons (+ 49,2%), Kyrgyzstan — 238,000 tons (+ 96%), Iran — 974,000 tons (17.5-fold increase), Azerbaijan — 713,000 tons (118.8-fold increase).

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan exported 15,000 tons of wheat to Vietnam via the territory of China by railway transport.

    On June 18, a transit container train carrying high-quality Kazakhstani wheat for Vietnam arrived at China’s Lianyungang Port. It was the first train sent by Food Contract Corporation via the multimodal route.

     

