Kazakhstan boosts exports to UAE by 42.1%

Trade and Integration Minister Arman Shakkaliyev met with UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, who leads an official delegation to Kazakhstan for the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the Eurasian Economic Forum.

The sides discussed prospects for expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as implementing bilateral agreements and joint initiatives.

The parties noted partnership between Kazakhstan and the UAE shows steady positive dynamics, with growing trade volumes, investment flows, and joint projects in strategic sectors.

In 2025, the UAE ranked among the top four foreign investors in Kazakhstan, with foreign direct investments totaling 1.6 billion US dollars, largely directed toward transport, logistics, trade, and urban development projects.

Bilateral trade turnover grew by 5% year-on-year.

In January–March 2026, trade turnover reached 45.8 million US dollars, with Kazakhstan’s exports to the UAE rising by 42.1%.

During the talks, Kazakhstan presented the Alatau City project, positioned as a future international hub for economic growth, innovation, and global business.

Besides, the sides focused on collaboration in the agro-industrial sector, including food infrastructure, agricultural processing, and food security technologies.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation between Kazakhstan’s Export Credit Agency and UAE financial institutions, with a focus on Islamic finance, support for investment projects, and regulatory cooperation.

The UAE expressed interest in microfinance, insurance, SME support, and modern financial instruments.

Following the talks, both sides affirmed interest in further deepening the strategic partnership, expanding trade and economic ties and implementing joint investment projects between Kazakhstan and the UAE.

Earlier, Kazakhstan, UAE discussed investment cooperation prospects.