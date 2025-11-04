Kazakhstan boosts cotton yields through new technologies and state support

“Thanks to the introduction of advanced cultivation methods, including drip irrigation, some farms achieved yields of up to 5 c/ha,” the minister said.

On average, cotton yields nationwide reached nearly 3 c/ha. In total, farmers harvested 428,000 tons of raw cotton, marking a 42% increase over last year.

The minister stressed the importance of continuing efforts to help farmers adopt modern farming practices.

“In this regard, local authorities should help farmers who still rely on traditional cotton cultivation methods transition to more advanced and efficient technologies,” Saparov said.

He noted that the rise in productivity was made possible by strong government support.

“Farmers’ adherence to agricultural technologies was largely driven by government measures, including early concessional lending, which for the first time amounted to 1 trillion tenge this year,” he said.

In addition, farmers applied 1.8 million tons of mineral fertilizers this year, meeting 56% of the scientifically based requirement.

“The share of elite seeds also increased from 9.5% to 11.5%, exceeding the planned target of 10.5%,” he added.

