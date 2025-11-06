Kazakhstan boasts record presence at Shanghai Import Expo 2025

This year, over 100 Kazakh producers, the country’s largest delegation to date, are participating in the exhibition.

Photo credit: t.me/saudagovkz

According to Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Arman Shakkaliyev, the platform reveals new export potentials for the country’s manufacturers and serves as a gateway not only to China but also to other global markets.

He stressed Kazakhstan–China trade volume nearly doubled in five years, reaching 30.2 billion US dollars by 2024. Kazakhstan’s exports to China also doubled.

Photo credit: t.me/saudagovkz

According to QazTrade, contracts signed at CIIE over recent years total 306.5 million US dollars. Tens of agreements on supplies of vegetable oils, meat, dry camel milk, juices, and purees were signed in 2023-2024. This year, Kazakhstan expects to sign new long-term deals on supplies of agricultural and food products targeting China, Southeast Asia, and the Gulf region.

Photo credit: t.me/saudagovkz

Besides, QazTrade and Optimize Integration Group (OIG) of Shenzhen inked a Memorandum of Understanding to develop digital trade platforms, promote Kazakh food and agricultural products in China, enhance logistics, branding, and payment systems.

Photo credit: t.me/saudagovkz

Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliev said Kazakhstan oepend pavilions and trade houses across Chinese provinces. Offices in Urumqi and Nanjing are already operational. This year’s expo sets a new benchmark for Kazakh producers. Kazakhstan was represented across four major venues: National Pavilion, China Co-Op Platform (All-China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives), Jiangsu SOHO Platform and Almaty City Pavilion, featured for the first time.

