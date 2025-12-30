President Tokayev visited nine regions of Kazakhstan in 2025

According to him, over the course of the year, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev undertook working trips to nine regions of the country and visited more than 50 industrial, scientific, and socio-cultural facilities. In addition, the President heard reports from 16 regional governors and city mayors.

“The outgoing year has been marked by large-scale socioeconomic and political transformations and, most importantly, positive changes in the lives of citizens. New industries opened, a rich harvest was gathered, residential buildings, schools, and hospitals were built, and transportation routes were modernized,” Ruslan Zheldibay notes.

In 2025, the President toured Astana, Almaty, Shymkent cities, and visited Akmola, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and Turkistan regions.