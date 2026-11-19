A press conference with the participation of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) officials, the judging panel, and national teams was held ahead of the competition.

The tournament brings together top-ranked riders from five countries who have qualified for the event. Kazakhstan is represented by Nurila Turisbekova, Oleg Sokolenko, Raisa Sokolenko and Kseniya Batalova.

Russian rider Darya Samokhina, Georgia's Shalva Gachechiladze, as well as the national teams of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, have also arrived in Astana.

Among the distinguished guests are FEI President and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Ingmar De Vos and FEI First Vice-President Mark Samuel.

Sergey Buikevich, Adviser to the President of the Kazakhstan Equestrian Federation and FEI Technical Delegate, highlighted the historic significance of hosting the tournament.

“For the first time in the history of equestrian sport in Kazakhstan, we are hosting the Eurasian League Final. This is an important step in strengthening our country's position on the international stage. Competition is extremely intense, and the three qualification quotas for Stockholm are unlikely to be decided until the very last moment. In modern equestrian sport, the welfare and rights of horses always come first, and any disputed situation is resolved with their interests as the top priority,” he said.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

It was also announced that Kazakhstan had submitted a bid to host a special Olympic show jumping qualification tournament in Astana in late May 2027, with two Olympic qualification spots at stake.

Six countries are competing for the right to host the event: Kazakhstan, the Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Russia and Belarus.

“If Kazakhstan is awarded the right to host the tournament, Astana will welcome leading riders from 29 countries. Although only two Olympic qualification quotas will be available, hosting such an event would give us an opportunity to compete alongside the world's leading equestrian nations, gain invaluable experience and further raise Kazakhstan's profile internationally,” Buykevich noted.

The hosting bid is expected to be considered at the FEI General Assembly, scheduled for December 3-5 in China.

Meanwhile, Ali Küçük of Türkiye, President of the Jury Board, praised the high level of the event's organization and stressed the importance of support from home fans.

“You can travel around the world and win every possible award, but without the support of fans at home, you can still feel alone. It is also important to understand that simply going to Europe does not automatically mean finding the best coach or solving every problem. The foundations for success must be laid at home,” he said.

All horses have been cleared to compete following veterinary inspections.

The tournament's course designer, Murat Batur, noted that competing in an indoor arena would pose additional challenges for riders and horses accustomed to outdoor venues.

“Indoor arenas always create additional challenges. Sensitive horses may be startled by the lighting, screens and enclosed space. My main task is to ensure equal conditions for horses arriving from abroad and those competing locally. We will therefore begin with a relatively easy course on the first day and gradually increase the difficulty towards the final. Under FEI regulations, the course will feature at least three particularly high obstacles,” he explained.

International competitors also praised the facilities and preparation of the Argymak Equestrian Sports Complex.

Uzbekistan's representative Bekzod Kurbanov said he had brought horses that had undergone training in Europe. Rinat Galimov, head coach of the Kyrgyzstan national team, noted that his team was represented by young riders and horses this year.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s national team claimed first place in the Long-distance equestrian marathon at the 6th World Nomad Games.