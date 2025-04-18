Foreign Minister of Benin Adjadi Bakari arrives in Astana for working visit

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu welcomed Adjadi Bakari and his delegation.

"I view your today’s visit, the first one in the history of our countries, as an important step towards strengthening the bilateral cooperation. This meeting is of great importance. I am confident that your visit will give a fresh impetus to the development of relations between our countries,” he said.

During his trip, the Foreign Minister of Benin is expected to visit a number of production sites in Kazakhstan.

“I am confident that all agreements reached will let promote further strengthening of the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Benin,” Murat Nurtleu noted.

For his part, Adjadi Bakari thanked the Kazakh side for a warm welcome.He said that he is honored to be in the Republic of Kazakhstan, in Astana.

“On behalf of my entire team, I would like to express my gratitude for the warm welcome we have received from the first day. This is a proof of the development of our bilateral relations,” Adjadi Bakari said. The guest then unveiled the main purpose of his visit to Kazakhstan.

In his words, the goal of visit is to give a new impulse to the development of bilateral relations. He said he had heard a lot about Kazakhstan, and he is "pleased to be here, to see firsthand the success and achievements of Kazakhstan".

"This is the result of successful work of the President and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” he added.

Kazakhstan and the Republic of Benin established diplomatic relations on September 13, 2011.