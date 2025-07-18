Kazakhstan, Italy keen on deepening strategic partnership

The issues were discussed at a meeting of the Kazakh Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arman Issetov, at a meeting with the Italian Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Antonello De Riu.

The sides emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements reached during the official visits of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Rome in January 2024 and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni to Astana in May 2025.

The parties also reviewed the schedule of upcoming visits and confirmed their mutual interest in further deepening the strategic partnership and expanding ties between Kazakhstan and Italy.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Italy is one of the key trading partners of Kazakhstan. The volume of bilateral trade in 2024 increased by 26% compared to 2023 and amounted to about 20 billion US dollars (exports – 18.7 billion, imports – 1.3 billion).

Trade turnover in January-May 2025 amounted to 7.3 billion US dollars (exports – 6.8 billion, imports – 486 million).

Since 2005 Italy invested nearly 7.6 billion US dollars in the economy of Kazakhstan, with more than 250 companies with Italian capital operating in Kazakhstan.