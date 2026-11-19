The Kazakh delegation arrived in Belgium to attend the World e-Parliament Conference. It was led by Darkhan Akhmediev, Chairman of the Qurultay’s Committee on Digitalization, Innovation and Science, and included committee member Abay Altay.

The discussions focused on exchanging experience in public administration, parliamentary reforms and the introduction of modern digital solutions.

The sides also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations following the October 2026 state visit to Kazakhstan by King Philippe of Belgium and ahead of the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2027.

The Kazakh delegation presented the country’s ongoing political and digital reforms, including the adoption of the Digital Code and legislation on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. It also highlighted the e-Quryltai digital parliamentary platform and plans to develop it into AI-uryltai, a system designed to apply artificial intelligence to lawmaking and parliamentary oversight.

The meeting also covered opportunities to exchange experience in AI regulation, digital infrastructure protection and the implementation of European legislation, including the EU AI Act. The sides discussed potential cooperation with leading Belgian research institutions, including IMEC, in microelectronics, advanced technologies and specialist training.

Following the talks, the Kazakh side proposed establishing direct working contacts between the relevant parliamentary committees, holding a joint online meeting in the first half of 2027 and expanding the exchange of experience in applying digital solutions to parliamentary work. Freilich and his Belgian colleagues were also invited to visit Kazakhstan in 2027.

“Belgium is a pioneer in several technological fields, particularly in authentication and e-government. I can see that your parliament has the same ambition. So, exchanging ideas, cooperating and sharing best practices in the future could bring real benefits. I am very optimistic about the future of relations between Kazakhstan and Belgium,” Freilich told Qazinform.

The Belgian lawmaker also highlighted Kazakhstan’s recent constitutional reforms and the modernization of its digital public services, noting that Astana’s experience has attracted considerable interest in Brussels.

Referring to the changes in Kazakhstan’s parliamentary system, Freilich said Belgium was also seeking to simplify its own institutions. He noted that Kazakhstan’s transition to a unicameral parliament and the consolidation of multiple digital platforms into a single system offered lessons for Belgium.

He added that citizens should have a single, clearly defined point of contact for government services, rather than navigating multiple websites.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that in Brussels, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation Maxime Prévot.