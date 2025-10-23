Kazakhstan, Belarus sign protocol following Intergovernmental Commission meeting in Astana

During the meeting in the Kazakh capital of Astana, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of trade-economic and investment interaction, discussed cooperation issues in industry, transport, finance, agriculture and water management, construction, culture, tourism, education, and science.

In his remarks, the Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister noted that the current level of bilateral relations are marked by dynamic development across all areas of cooperation. Sklyar stated regular meetings at high and highest levels, as well as reciprocal visits by heads of governments and ministries contribute to stronger mutual-understanding and constructive partnerships.

Special attention was paid to issues of practical cooperation, with Sklayr commending the signing of the Action Plan (Roadmap) for the development of trade-economic cooperation for 2025/29 last November, approved by the Kazakh and Belarusian Prime Ministers, as a major impetus to its further deepening.

In turn, Nikolai Snopkov highlighted the high level of mutual understanding between Kazakhstan and Belarus, expressing hope that the meeting’s outcomes will boost the development of strategic partnership and implementation of joint projects.

The meeting saw the signing of the Protocol of the 19th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission. It was agreed to held the next 20th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in 2026 in Minsk.

