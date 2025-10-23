Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan prosecutor’s offices sign memo of cooperation
12:52, 23 October 2025
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan prosecutor’s offices signed a memorandum of cooperation as part of the state visit of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Prosecutor General’s Office.
The memo aims at developing cooperation in combating crime and recovering illegal assets.
The parties agreed on partnership mechanisms for efficient exchange of professional, expert, and information exchange.
The memo providing for joint projects and exchange of practices became a significant step in strengthening legal cooperation and protection of economic interests in both countries.
To note, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev paid a two-day state visit to Kazakhstan.