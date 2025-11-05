Kazakhstan and Belarus to sign agreements worth USD 160 mln

The agreements are called to boost industrial and trade cooperation between the two nations.

According to chairman of the board of the Chamber of Commerce Murat Karimssakov, most of the joint productions will be localized in Kazakhstan. He said the key venue for cooperation between the two states is the development of the chemical industry, industrial cooperation, joint projects in manufacturing cable and wire products, and agricultural machinery.

He said companies from Belarus invested over 1.3 billion US dollars in Kazakhstan over the past 20 years. 17.5 million US dollars was attracted in the first six months of 2025 that is 32.6% more against the same period of the last year. At the same time, Kazakhstani companies channeled 106.1 million US dollars to Belarus from 2005 in investments to the first quarter of 2025.

As chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mikhail Myatlikov said, the countries are expected to sign 21 deals and contracts worth up to 160 million US dollars as part of the visit of the Belarusian PM to Kazakhstan.

The mutual trade between the states exceeded 612.2 million US dollars in January-July 2025, 14.5% up the same period of 2024. Kazakhstan’s exports to Belarus grew by 48% to reach 158 million US dollars, and imports rose by 5.9% to 455 million US dollars.

As stated there, over 900 Belarusian companies operate in Kazakhstan.

Representatives from major Belarusian enterprises, including MAZ (Minsk Automobile Plant), LIPLAST-SPb, Sifania-Ecotechnika, Beltelekabel and others took part in the event.

Kazakhstan was represented by AgromashHolding KZ JSC, National Company “Prodcorporation”, Kazakhstan Farmers Association, KAIK LLP and Kazakhstan Agro Innovation Corporation and others.