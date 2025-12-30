Kazakhstan, Belarus reaffirm political and economic partnership

During the meeting, the sides held a substantive discussion on the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Belarusian cooperation in the political, trade and economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres. Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of agreements reached at the highest and high levels between the two countries.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

There was also an in-depth exchange of views on topical issues on the regional and international agenda.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to maintain constructive engagement and continue advancing cooperation within the framework of upcoming bilateral events and joint projects.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and Belarus signed a $5 million deal.