Kazakhstan and Belarus seal $5 mln deal

The agreement calls for purchasing products from Kazakh manufacturers and became the main outcome of business negotiations between the two countries.

In addition to this contract, Kazakhstan and Belarus signed several other documents aimed at expanding trade and economic cooperation.

The cooperation memorandum between QazTrade and the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange creates opportunities for knowledge sharing, participation of Kazakh companies in exchange trading, development of electronic platforms, and joint events. The Belarusian exchange is the largest in the region, handling over 500,000 transactions worth more than $4 billion each year.

Another memorandum, signed between QazTrade and Belarus’s National Marketing Center, sets out plans to share market analytics, support product promotion, jointly seek partners, and organize business missions and training programs. These initiatives aim to simplify Kazakh producers’ access to the Belarusian market and foster more structured cooperation between companies.

Industrial cooperation was also a key topic of the talks. Currently, 11 joint projects are underway, covering the production of tractors, agricultural machinery, vehicles, and elevators. In Minsk, the parties explored new areas of collaboration, including the potential assembly of mining dump trucks, partnerships in the construction sector, and agro-industrial initiatives such as the development of commercial dairy farms.

The business communities of both countries also reached further agreements. AstanaInzhKomStroy signed a memorandum with Izokom Plast on product supplies and the establishment of joint production of reinforced pipes in Kazakhstan. Arbs Wine is negotiating with the Bulbash winery on exporting Kazakh wine, with an export contract currently being prepared. In addition to the $5 million deal, the NAOPK signed a cooperation memorandum with PrimeFortGroup LLC.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin have signed a number of bilateral documents in Astana on November 5.