Kazakhstan, Belarus agree to boost trade-economic cooperation

The sides discussed the issues of development of the Kazakh-Belarusian cooperation, pointing out the need to enhance intergovernmental interaction and coordination of practical implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level.

In 2024, commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Belarus reached $900 million. In the first quarter of 2025, this figure rose by 3.6% against the same period last year, and comprised nearly $200 million.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

The parties agreed to boost cooperation and strengthen business ties.

Upon completion of the meeting, the sides also discussed the prospects for interaction within the CIS, including joint initiatives on ensuring economic growth and improving wellbeing of the two countries’ citizens.

Earlier it was reported that Belarus planned to launch transit flights to Kazakhstan and Russia.