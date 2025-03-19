Belarus launches transit flights to Kazakhstan, Russia

Belarusian "Belavia" has signed a code-sharing agreement with the Russian airline Red Wings. Now, passengers will have the opportunity to purchase a single ticket for flights from Belarus and back, with a transfer in St. Petersburg, Kazan, or Yekaterinburg.

The agreement applies to flights departing from March 18, 2025, on the following routes:



Minsk/Gomel/Brest* – St. Petersburg – Yaroslavl; Minsk/Gomel/Brest – St. Petersburg – Kaluga; Minsk – Kazan – Chelyabinsk; Minsk – Yekaterinburg – Almaty; Minsk – Yekaterinburg – Novokuznetsk; Minsk – Yekaterinburg – Barnaul.

*The launch of Belavia's flight program from Brest to St. Petersburg will take place on April 2.

"Under the code-share agreement, flights from Belarus to the connecting airports will be operated by Belavia, while flights within Russia and Kazakhstan will be operated by Red Wings. For passengers, traveling with two airlines provides additional benefits: convenient connections, through check-in, and a single ticket," the company reports.

Tickets for the new routes can be purchased on the websites of both airlines and through agents.

