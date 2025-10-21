Kazakhstan begins scientific verification of domestic urea production project

According to the Ministry of Energy, the goal is to confirm the effectiveness of using domestically produced fertilizer and to enhance the productivity of the agricultural sector.

In 2025, field trials of urea were launched in four regions, covering an area of 600 hectares.

Practical recommendations will be developed for agricultural producers, based on the collected data.

The project is aimed at the construction of a gas-chemical complex in the Aktobe region with a capacity of 880,000 tons of urea per annum.

Its implementation will let create up to 2,000 jobs during the construction phase and up to 400 permanent positions during the operation period.

Additionally, it will provide Kazakhstan with its own fertilizer production, enhancing the country’s export potential.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan plans to build a USD1.35 billion-worth ammonia and carbamide plant in the Mangistau region.