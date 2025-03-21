Kazakhstan to build USD 1.35 billion ammonia and carbamide plant

Following the talks with the ESTA Construction heads on March 4, the Prime Minister tasked the concerned ministries to finalize the investment agreement for the construction of the fertilizer plant within two weeks.

The project will be developed at the grounds of the QazaqGaz and ESTA joint venture Qazesta Fertilizers Ltd. The plant will be built in Mangistau region to provide optimal conditions for exports via the Caspian Sea.

The project cost is 1.35 billion US dollars. The construction will be completed within three and a half years. 400 permanent jobs will be generated, while 3,000 workplaces will be created during construction.

The plant is projected to produce up to 700,000 tons of carbamide and 42,000 tons of ammonia a year.

It is worth reminding, that Kazakhstan is set to build a lithium-ion battery recycling plant in its capital of Astana.