Kazakhstan begins Saryagash bypass construction in Turkistan region

The 102.6 km, four-lane Category I-a highway will bypass urban areas, easing city congestion and accelerating travel to Uzbekistan, according to the ministry.

With 678 km of republican significance roads in the region, five major projects are currently underway. Covering 99.2 km, these repairs include reconstructing bridges and interchanges on key international, border-connecting routes.

The ministry has announced five additional medium-repair projects for this year, covering 103 km of the Shymkent-Kyzylorda road. Featuring the integration of automated traffic management systems, these initiatives aim to create a modern, secure roadway, enhance regional transport services, and solidify Kazakhstan's role as a vital transit hub within Central Asia.

Previously, Qazinform reported over 4 trillion tenge are planned for Kazakhstan’s road infrastructure.