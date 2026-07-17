Kazakhstan becomes founding member of World AI Cooperation Organization

It is reported that the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization will operate as an independent, international, intergovernmental body headquartered in Shanghai.

The 29 founding member states of the newly established organization include China, Kazakhstan, Laos, Pakistan, Russia, and Indonesia. UN Secretary-General António Guterres also attended the official signing ceremony.

According to the text of the agreement, the new organization will be guided by the purposes of the UN Charter, building upon the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits, while maintaining a human-centered approach.

The organization will focus on promoting international cooperation and global governance in AI, ensuring its healthy, orderly development in a beneficial, secure, and fair way for the good of all humanity.

As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai.