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    Kazakhstan beats Belgium in Euro Beach Soccer League Moldova 2026

    22:17, 2 August 2026

    Kazakhstan defeated Belgium in a penalty shootout after a dramatic 3-3 draw in regulation time in the Euro Beach Soccer League Division A in Chisinau, Moldova, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Informsports.kz.

    Kazakhstan beats Belgium in Euro Beach Soccer League Moldova 2026
    Photo credit: The KFF

    After a goalless opening period, Belgium broke the deadlock in the second, but Arman Shotanov quickly restored parity. The Belgians twice regained the lead in the final period, only for Dmitry Demeshko to equalize on both occasions. He completed his hat-trick with a goal just seconds before the final whistle, sending the match to a penalty shootout.

    Artur Dering, Dmitry Demeshko, and Timur Yershin all converted their penalties for Kazakhstan, while Belgium missed two of its three attempts, handing the Kazakh side a 3-1 shootout victory.

    Demeshko finished as the standout performer with a hat-trick, while Shotanov added Kazakhstan's other goal.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Zhibek Kulambayeva had won the doubles title at the W100 Gran Canaria-Maspalomas in Spain.

    Football Sport Kazakhstan Moldova
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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