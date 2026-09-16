Kazakhstan, Bavaria to strengthen cooperation in energy, industry and agriculture

The session was co‑chaired by Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Industry and Construction Olzhas Saparbekov and Bavaria’s State Minister for European and International Affairs Eric Beisswenger.

Representatives of relevant government agencies, development institutions and leading business communities from both sides took part in the event. The sides discussed priority areas of bilateral cooperation, focusing on innovation and high technologies in raw materials, energy, environmental technologies, engineering and water management, as well as collaboration in agriculture.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan

Participants also reviewed prospects for cooperation in urban planning and transport, and the development of dual vocational education involving Bavarian academic institutions and the business community.

Both sides reaffirmed their interest in further cooperation and agreed to continue work on certain mechanisms for implementing joint initiatives.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan

As it was reported, in late August, Berlin hosted the 17th meeting of the Kazakhstan-German Business Council for Strategic Cooperation (KGBC), one of the key platforms for developing direct dialogue between the business communities of the two countries and promoting joint investment and industrial projects.