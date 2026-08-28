Kazakhstan and Germany aim to implement new joint investment and industrial projects

The meeting brought together representatives of Kazakhstan’s sectoral ministries, national companies and business community. The German side was represented by executives and representatives of leading industrial enterprises, technology and financial institutions, including Siemens Energy, CLAAS KGaA, WILO, KNAUF, HMS Bergbau, Koch Solutions, Aurubis AG, Deutsche Bahn, KfW Bankengruppe, Deutsche Bank and other companies.

In his remarks, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov emphasised the strategic importance of the KGBC as an effective mechanism for deepening economic cooperation, expanding business contacts and developing new investment initiatives. He noted the sustained interest of German businesses in the Kazakh market and stressed the need to move from establishing business contacts to implementing concrete joint projects aimed at long-term partnership.

In turn, Co-Chair of the KGBC and Executive Director of the German Eastern Business Association Michael Harms highlighted the strong potential for further development of economic relations between the two countries. According to him, Kazakhstan is assuming an increasingly important role in the strategy of German business in Central Asia.

M. Harms stressed the interest of German companies in expanding their presence in Kazakhstan and implementing joint projects in industry, energy, transport and logistics, mechanical engineering, raw material and critical materials processing, as well as the introduction of modern technologies. More than 1,100 companies with German capital participation are currently operating in the Kazakh market.

The meeting featured an exchange of views on promising areas of further cooperation. Discussions focused on new investment projects, localisation of production, technology transfer, industrial cooperation, energy, green technologies, critical raw materials, mechanical engineering and transport infrastructure.

German businesses were presented with the financial opportunities and instruments of Baiterek National Holding aimed at supporting investment projects in Kazakhstan. Particular attention was paid to financing mechanisms, government support measures, opportunities for attracting long-term financing and implementing joint projects with the participation of German investors.

The parties also paid particular attention to the development of transport and logistics cooperation, primarily in the context of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor. The investment potential of Alatau City was also presented to the German side.

As part of the visit, A. Kuantyrov held a series of bilateral meetings with representatives of German government bodies and business circles. In particular, he held talks with German State Minister for Europe Gunther Krichbaum, Representative of the Federal Chancellery for International Economic Policy Benjamin von Engelhardt, Member of the Executive Board of the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce Volker Treier, Member of the Executive Board of the Federation of German Industries Wolfgang Niedermark, as well as Executive Director of the German Eastern Business Association Michael Harms. The parties discussed mechanisms for intergovernmental cooperation, institutional support for joint initiatives and further steps to strengthen bilateral dialogue.

Following the visit, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening Kazakhstan-Germany business partnership, expanding direct contacts between the business communities of the two countries and promoting concrete investment and technology projects.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Germany would launch new water conservation projects.