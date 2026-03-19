Kazakhstan-based player named in Brazil squad for Argentina matches

Brazil’s futsal team will face Argentina in key matches at the CONMEBOL Liga Evolución finals, an official South American futsal and beach soccer tournament aimed at developing young players, taking place from April 6 till 13.

The tournament brings together national teams in senior and U-20 categories, with the overall winner decided by aggregate results and matches played across the “North” and “South” zones. Brazil, the most decorated team in the competition’s history with five titles, will aim to defend its crown against Argentina.

Marcelo Santos, who plays at club level for Kazakhstan’s Semey, is included in Brazil’s squad for the upcoming matches.

It is worth noting that Semey currently leads the 2025/26 Kazakhstan futsal championship, holding a five-point advantage over Almaty’s Kairat.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Astana will host the FIFA Series 2026 international friendly football tournament from March 25 to 28.