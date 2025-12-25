Kazakhstan bans use of Central Asian tortoises until 2040

The decision is based on the scientific data analysis and species population monitoring results, indicating the need to step up efforts to protect Central Asian tortoises amid rising anthropogenic impact and habitat alteration.

Inclusion of the Central Asian Tortoise in the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in the Vulnerable category, as well as in Annex II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) also advocates for the necessity of international oversight and protection.

The ban is expected to improve the efficiency of state control, reduce stress on natural populations, and ensure long-lasting preservation of the Central Asian Tortoise as a vital part of biodiversity and natural heritage of Kazakhstan.

To note, illegal treatment of animals, that are prohibited from use, is punishable by law in Kazakhstan. Offenders may face a fine of up to 3,000 monthly calculated indices, community service for a period of up to 800 hours, or imprisonment for up to 3 years. Additional measures include property confiscation and a ban on engaging in certain activities for up to 5 years.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported a camera trap in Kazakhstan’s Ile-Alatau National Park recorded five rare wildlife species in a single location, including the red-listed snow leopard.